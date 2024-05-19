M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $158.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.48.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,471 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $92,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,333.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

