Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $43.08 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

