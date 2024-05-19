Nano Market Capitalization Tops $157.09 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $157.09 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,892.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.91 or 0.00730885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00123555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00203168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00098741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

