Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

