National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

