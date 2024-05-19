Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as high as $21.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 55,739 shares traded.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

