Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,128 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,637,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CX stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

