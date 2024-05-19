Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,211 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $140.12 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.