Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,570 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 2,341,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,392. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

