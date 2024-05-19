Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 7,319 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.