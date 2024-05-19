Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

