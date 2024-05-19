Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,336,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 31.7% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 756,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after buying an additional 182,111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. 232,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.