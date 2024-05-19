Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 9,373 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,854,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 152,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 72,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.