Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,123 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 2,359,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,644. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

