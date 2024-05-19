Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,118 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

