Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,956. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

