Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.