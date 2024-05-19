Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 257,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

