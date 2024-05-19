Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCK traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.52. The company had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.28.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.