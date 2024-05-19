Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.48. 209,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,001. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.