Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 451,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,400. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

