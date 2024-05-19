Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of International General Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIC. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International General Insurance by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IGIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 53,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,805. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $689.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGIC

International General Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.