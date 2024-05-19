Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 31,550,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,165,824. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

