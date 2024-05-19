Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 42,330 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,682 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,383,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

