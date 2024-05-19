Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock worth $3,391,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.31.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

