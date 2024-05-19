Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 34,314 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,314 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PERI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 318,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,434. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $576.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

