Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 40,174 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,174 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 48.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 387,133 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 397,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 257,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

