Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

