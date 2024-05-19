Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

