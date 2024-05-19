Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. Amazon.com has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 557,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 507,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 6,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

