New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 17,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. 2,105,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

