New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28,248.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 173,731 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT remained flat at $89.58 during trading on Friday. 484,107 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.