New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

