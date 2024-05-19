New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $288,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

LNG stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.16. 1,509,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,359. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

