New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $328,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. 12,019,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

