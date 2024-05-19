New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 375.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.