New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

