New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,955 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $103,446,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,864,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 799,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

