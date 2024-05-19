New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 530,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $135.70. 795,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

