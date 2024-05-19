New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 346,071 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amdocs by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 224,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. 616,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,803. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

