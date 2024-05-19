New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

