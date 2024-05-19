New Century Financial Group LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of FMC by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

