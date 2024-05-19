NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,040,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,672. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.52.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

