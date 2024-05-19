NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $386,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Amcor accounts for approximately 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amcor by 48.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,402,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

