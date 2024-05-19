Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

