NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 222 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,847,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

