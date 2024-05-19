NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.04. 3,461,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,246. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

