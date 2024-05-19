NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $89.83. 126,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

