NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 539 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $580.75. 407,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,582. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

