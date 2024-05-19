NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 629 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,397,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 763,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. 2,175,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

